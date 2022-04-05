Appeals court says Asheville can remove the rest of Confederate monument

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Court of Appeals has given the City of Asheville the green light to move forward with removing a Confederate monument.

The city and Buncombe County had already begun the process of removing the controversial monument of Zebulon Vance in Pack Square, but in June the court issued an order stopping the removal until the outcome of an appeal in the case.

Vance was a Confederate colonel and the former North Carolina governor.

The Society for the Historical Preservation of the Twenty-Sixth North Carolina Troops, Inc filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent them from demolishing the 75-foot obelisk, saying it should be protected as a historical monument.

But Tuesday’s decision allows the city to move forward with the monument’s removal, including the remaining base and fencing.

“We were pleased to hear the court’s decision and stand behind our community task force’s recommendation to remove the monument,” said Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.