Centers helping Upstate children facing child abuse

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In honor of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month in South Carolina, FOX Carolina is recognizing centers that help children facing abuse for Child Advocacy Day.

According to the South Carolina Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers, one in ten victims will suffer abuse before their 18th birthday. Since 2021, centers across the state have helped more than 11,000 children suffering from abuse and over 44,000 families used prevention services from the centers.

Greenville County is served by the Julie Valentine Center.

Children’s Advocacy Center of Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union Counties can be reached here.

In Greenwood, the primary children’s advocacy center is Beyond Abuse located at 115 East Alexander Avenue. This location serves Laurens, Greenwood, and Abbeville counties.

Unexplained visible injuries, kids being scared to go home, or children not having sufficient clothing during the colder months are all potential signs that a child is in harm. If you suspect these things, you should report this to Child Protective Services by calling 864-467-7700.

