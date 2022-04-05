Small child hospitalized after hit by car in McDowell County, deputies say

OLD FORT, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A small child hit by a car Tuesday morning is in the hospital, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office, Old Fort Police Department, NC Highway Patrol, and EMS responded to a child hit by a car in Old Fort.

We’re told the child was taken to Mission Hospital by EMS. At this time, we do not know how bad the child’s injuries are.

Deputies and troopers are investigating.

