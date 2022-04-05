Crews responding to fire at Spartanburg County landfill

WELLFFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Fire Dispatch said crews are responding to Wellford Landfill & Spartanburg County Recycling Collection Center for a fire Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said Shady Grove Fire Department is on scene at 595 Little Mountain Road responding.

Witnesses told us they heard explosions and that’s when they saw smoke.

Our crews are en route to the scene to learn more. Stay tuned.

