Advertisement

Crews responding to fire at Spartanburg County landfill

Crews responding to landfill fire in Spartanburg County.
Crews responding to landfill fire in Spartanburg County.(Autumn Perez)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLFFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Fire Dispatch said crews are responding to Wellford Landfill & Spartanburg County Recycling Collection Center for a fire Tuesday morning.

Dispatch said Shady Grove Fire Department is on scene at 595 Little Mountain Road responding.

Witnesses told us they heard explosions and that’s when they saw smoke.

Our crews are en route to the scene to learn more. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Security system at Spartanburg County school
Parents call for added security following Upstate school shooting
Drivers have until April 28 to submit their feedback on the SCDOT's plans.
'Fix Woodruff Road' meeting tonight
Local first responders to conduct training exercises
Local first responders to conduct training exercises in Greenville County
Local first responders to conduct training exercises
Local first responders to conduct training exercises