Advertisement

‘Fix Woodruff Road’ meeting tonight

Give your input on the $121 million project before the comment period ends April 28
The SCDOT says this plan if their most preferred because it impacts the fewest businesses and...
The SCDOT says this plan if their most preferred because it impacts the fewest businesses and home owners.(SCDOT)
By Grace Runkel
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT is one step closer to bringing some relief to one of the most congested streets in Greenville: Woodruff Road.

Tonight drivers can head to the Beck International Academy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to learn more about the “Fix Woodruff Road” project, ask questions and give feedback.

The SCDOT has been working on the project since 2017. Back in 2020, officials hosted virtual feedback sessions on several possible plans. Now they have it narrowed down to one.

The plan includes:

  • creating a five-lane limited access route from Verdae Boulevard to Smith Hines Road
  • widening the Woodruff Bypass from two lanes to four between Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Lane
  • expanding Thousand Oaks Boulevard to five lanes
  • building two bridges over I-385 and I-85
  • adding six roundabouts

Comments can also be submitted by emailing them to fixwoodruffroad@scdot.org. Comment forms can also be downloaded here, printed and mailed to:

Casey Lucas, PE

SCDOT

955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191

Columbia, SC 29201-3959

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Equature Logging System
Greenvillle County deputies able to hear 911 calls in real time through technology update
The new certificate will signify to employers that special ed. students are ready to enter the...
New GCS program to help special education student graduates launching this year
Masters week gets started with "Masters at the Market" in Greenwood
'Masters at the Market' kicks off in Greenwood
Coroner identifies victim from Upstate fire
Victim of deadly Upstate fire identified