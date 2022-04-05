‘Fix Woodruff Road’ meeting tonight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT is one step closer to bringing some relief to one of the most congested streets in Greenville: Woodruff Road.

Tonight drivers can head to the Beck International Academy from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to learn more about the “Fix Woodruff Road” project, ask questions and give feedback.

The SCDOT has been working on the project since 2017. Back in 2020, officials hosted virtual feedback sessions on several possible plans. Now they have it narrowed down to one.

The plan includes:

creating a five-lane limited access route from Verdae Boulevard to Smith Hines Road

widening the Woodruff Bypass from two lanes to four between Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Lane

expanding Thousand Oaks Boulevard to five lanes

building two bridges over I-385 and I-85

adding six roundabouts

Comments can also be submitted by emailing them to fixwoodruffroad@scdot.org. Comment forms can also be downloaded here, printed and mailed to:

Casey Lucas, PE

SCDOT

955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191

Columbia, SC 29201-3959



