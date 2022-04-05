GRAPHIC WARNING: Deputies need help identifying people in video of dog thrown into Upstate lake

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify people in a video that appears to show a dog being thrown into Lake Russell.

The person who recorded the video asked not to be identified but said it happened near Jim Rampey boat ramp off Highway 81.

The video appears to show four people by the lakefront. One person spins around and tosses an animal into the water.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify people in a video that appears to show a dog being thrown into Lake Russell.

The witness said two puppies were thrown into the lake.

Sheriff Watson confirmed his agency is investigating the video but did not have any additional details to release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.