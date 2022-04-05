Advertisement

Greenwood Police need help finding boy reported missing by mother

Juan Morales
Juan Morales(Greenwood Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police need help to find Juan Morales who was reported missing by his mother.

Police described Morales as five foot six and slender with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at (864) 942-8401.

