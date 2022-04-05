Greenwood Police need help finding boy reported missing by mother

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police need help to find Juan Morales who was reported missing by his mother.

Police described Morales as five foot six and slender with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at (864) 942-8401.

