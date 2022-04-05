Gunman sentenced in murder of beloved Brevard restaurant worker

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man who pulled the trigger during an armed robbery, killing a beloved western North Carolina restaurant employee, was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Devieyon Hopkins tried to rob two employees leaving Cardinal Drive-in on South Broad Street on Aug. 17, 2018. During the robbery, he shot 68-year-old Waybern Shelton.

Shelton was trying to protect his coworker, who was also his former wife, when he was shot, according to Brevard Police Department. The victims ran back into the restaurant where they were able to call for help. Shelton was airlifted to Mission Hospital where he succumbed weeks later to his injuries.

“This case rocked the foundations of our community,” said Brevard Police Chief Tom Jordan. “It was devastating.”

Jordan described the Cardinal Drive-in as a “fixture” in Brevard and said the tragedy affected many in the tight-knit community.

Hopkins ran from the scene after the shooting but was later arrested in Spartanburg, SC.

Hopkins was sentenced to life in prison plus 144 months minimum for murder and the attempted murder of the second Cardinal Drive-in employee.

“Waybern Shelton was shot leaving the Cardinal restaurant in cold blood, by someone that did not even need to do it,” said District Attorney Andrew Murray. “[Hopkins] has now had his day of reckoning. He will be going to jail for the rest of his life.”

Murray said Shelton’s family was pleased with the sentencing.

Four other suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery, accused of helping Hopkins before or after the crime. The District Attorney’s Office said the following co-defendants will be sentenced on Wednesday:

Monterius Demario Wynn - robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony accessory, felony conspiracy

Ebony Atia Wynn - robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony accessory, felony conspiracy

Kaitlin Danielle Hall - robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony accessory, felony conspiracy

Brooklyn Lane Worley - felony accessory after the fact

