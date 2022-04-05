Advertisement

Investigation underway after woman found shot to death

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sherriff’s Office announced that deputies began investigating a fatal shooting on Tuesday, April 4, 2022.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Meaders Lane in Honea Path just after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot at least one time. Sadly, the woman appeared to have died from those gunshot wounds.

According to deputies, the investigation into the situation is ongoing. We will update this story as we learn more.

