Juilliard-trained pianist says he is innocent in murder investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Zachary Hughes, a renowned concert pianist charged with murder after a Greer woman’s brutal slaying, says he is innocent.

In a motion filed on Tuesday, Hughes has asked to be granted bond.

Hughes was arrested in connection with the homicide of Greer veterinary technician Christina Parcell, who was stabbed to death in her home on Oct. 13.

He is being held without bond in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Investigators have not released a motive for the crime or the connection between Hughes and Parcell.

The motion on Hughes’ behalf claims there is no evidence of “any motive Zack would have had to harm Parcell. Also missing from the evidence is any connection between Zack and either Parcell or Post leading up to this incident.”

Parcell’s fiance, Bradly Post, was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation in the aftermath of her death.

Hughes was leaving the country on the day he was served an arrest warrant for murder in Parcell’s death, according to the motion, because he was hired to perform for an international cruise line. He learned about the warrants while waiting to board a flight in Detroit, Michigan.

But instead of attempting to flee the country, Hughes’ attorneys said he told them he would return to the Upstate to stand trial and rented a car to drive back to Greenville.

The court document says Hughes has retained a “DNA expert” to challenge any DNA evidence in the case.

Hughes and his attorneys are pushing for bond, saying he is neither a danger to the community nor a flight risk. A hearing on the issue is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

They included in the filing 52 letters of support from people who know Hughes, including faculty at The Juilliard School where he studied piano.

FOX Carolina previously obtained court documents that indicate Hughes had a friendship with John Mello, the father of Parcell’s child. In an exclusive interview with FOX Carolina, Mello said, “I can’t help their perception,” when we asked his thoughts on how that looks.

