Local first responders to conduct training exercises in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week, first responders will conduct training exercises to ensure they are capable of providing and protecting the community, according to Greenville County Schools.

We’re told the exercises will be held at the Old Waddell Bus Center near the intersection of Waddell Road and West Lee Road. The training will go from Monday, April 4 until Friday, April 8.

The district said police, fire, SWAT, SLED, and Greenville County ERT will be evaluated and certified on a regular basis.

Parents have been informed at nearby schools that they may see these agencies’ vehicles and equipment parked at the Old Waddell Bus Center all week and that there is no need to worry, according to the district.

Greenville County Schools mentioned that this exercise has been scheduled for months and is in no way related to the events at Tanglewood Middle School.

