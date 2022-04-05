Advertisement

Man accused of kidnapping household member charged, deputies say

Jimmy Rodriquez Rogers
Jimmy Rodriquez Rogers(Oconee County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man in Westminster has been charged with kidnapping after an incident on April 1.

Deputies said Jimmy Rodriquez Rogers, 39, caused physical harm to a household member and kidnapped her at their home in Westminster on Coffee Road.

Rogers was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence, first degree, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video appearing to show dog thrown in Lake Russell.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Deputies need help identifying people in video of dog thrown into Upstate lake
Video appearing to show dog thrown in Lake Russell.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sheriff's Office investigating video of dog thrown in Upstate lake
What's New: 4/5
What's New: 4/5
Zachary Adam McInnis
Police arrest man accused of robbing at knife-point in Asheville