Man accused of kidnapping household member charged, deputies say

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man in Westminster has been charged with kidnapping after an incident on April 1.

Deputies said Jimmy Rodriquez Rogers, 39, caused physical harm to a household member and kidnapped her at their home in Westminster on Coffee Road.

Rogers was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence, first degree, according to deputies.

