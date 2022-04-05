New GCS program to help special education student graduates launching this year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a new program for special education students in Greenville County that could change lives.

This year, for the first time ever, a group of special ed. seniors will be graduating high school with a state-certified employability credential from the county. That certificate will signify to employers that they’re trained in their industry and are ready to work.

Princeton White is a 12th grader at Wade Hampton HS. He has autism, which he says has been difficult to deal with at times. But because of this new credential, he says he couldn’t be more excited to graduate.

“This feels really great, and it’s a great opportunity,” he told FOX Carolina.

Princeton will receive his brand-new certified credential/certificate from Greenville County in June. He says once that happens, people will know he’s employable, which means the world.

“I do think it’s going to open some doors,” he said. “This means a lot to me and my family.”

Right now, he’s working with GCS’ Building Services Department in Custodial Services. But he says he has big dreams of being a chef.

“I’m going to be learning new stuff, and I’m going to be getting paid!” he exclaimed.

“Students get 24 credits just like their peers who get a standard diploma,” added District Assistant Superintendent for Special Education Services Traci Hogan, when describing how it all works.

Hogan says this could be life-changing for some students.

As part of the employability credential program, Hogan says students complete work hours in their fields of interest, take technology proficiency courses, and even design their own portfolios.

“When somebody can get employed, with full time benefits, and be able to have life insurance, and health insurance and all the things that go with that...it changes not only their lives, but many generations to come,” she said.

“My family is very proud. Very supportive,” said Kaylea Siggers, another senior at Southside High School, who has an intellectual learning disability.

Right now, she works at a daycare/Pre-K learning academy in Mauldin.

“Once I am employed, I am going to save my money for a car,” she said.

Kaylea says the new credential will help her further her dream of working with children, defying societal stigmas people may hold about her and those in her program.

“I am a 19-year-old, who loves the same activities, the same things, that other kids and young adults like to do,” she said. “My disability does not define who I am.”

Hogan says they hope this year’s crop of students is the first of many.

“We’re very proud of the work they’ve done,” she said.

If you’re an employer who’s interested in hiring one of the extraordinary students in this inaugural group, the district says you can contact their special education offices.

