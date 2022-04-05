Nonprofit for seniors, disabled, outgrows space “Help for Our Elderly” founder turns to social media for help

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Donna Smiley started the nonprofit Help for Our Elderly in January 2019 as a way to slow down and focus on giving back to the community.

“I felt like I was called to help the elderly and those who struggle just to get the basics,” Smiley told FOX Carolina.

What started with an effort to help 12 people at a community center has grown into an operation that provides a variety of essentials for more than 350 clients - seniors and adults under 65 with disabilities - in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.

“I cannot count the numerous times she has supplied me with walkers and wheelchairs for my patients who can’t afford them or whose insurance won’t cover the cost,” Lisa Kirby, a local registered nurse, told FOX Carolina.

The free products that clients also include everything from toiletries, laundry supplies and over-the-counter medicine to body accessories for arthritis and supplies for incontinence. Through a partnership with another nonprofit, clients can also purchase fresh produce at a significantly reduced price.

Smiley said the nonprofit receives some funding from the United Way, discounted pricing from a local pharmacy and donated products but she self-funds a lot of the operation and relies on financial contributions.

The products and equipment for the clients are kept in three different units housed within the same office complex on the east side of Spartanburg.

“We’re bursting at the seams,” Smiley said. “We need more space.”

Smiley put out a plea for financial donations through Facebook. In addition to moving into larger accommodations, she would like the nonprofit to have a mobile unit that travels to community centers to save clients the trip.

Although Smiley is approaching the age when many others choose to retire for good, she doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Before this, she spent 18 years in procurement at Fluor Corporation and two years in international sales at Beverage Aire before deciding to give real estate a try in 1997.

“As I got older, I kept thinking about my mom and how hard it would have been for her to get by had she not had help from her children,” Smiley said. “Her monthly $600 check from Social Security wasn’t enough.”

Her mother, Ina Smiley, died in November 2016 after battling Alzheimer’s.

“She is the reason I do what I do,” Smiley said.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.