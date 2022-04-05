Advertisement

NWS confirms tornado near Newberry County airport

(Source: AP)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado moved through Newberry County on Tuesday afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued for the county from 3:10 p.m. until just before 3:45 p.m.

A confirmed tornado was near Brehmer Road and the Newberry County airport at 3:29 p.m. according to the NWS.

NWS said the tornado moved northeast at approximately 35 miles per hour.

Just before 3:45 p.m. the tornado warning expired for Newberry County.

