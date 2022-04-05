Officers searching for missing upstate woman last seen on Monday

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Jacqueline Johnson, a missing woman from Anderson.

Officers said Johnson was last seen along Landford Street on April 4.

Officers described Johnson as around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds. They added that she drives a cream-colored Buick.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson is asked to contact Detective Dustin Morgan at 864-221-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.

