Parents call for added security following Upstate school shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate school shooting that sadly left one boy dead have parents calling for security to be added within each school district. Many are requesting districts to specifically install metal detectors.

Five of the schools in Spartanburg District 6 have metal detectors from a company called Evolv. The scanners use artificial intelligence which allows them to differentiate between metal on phones or keys compared to an actual weapon.

The school district declined to comment on the system at this time, however, we did some research on the cost and found they have paid the company about $260,000 in the last two fiscal years.

Evolv’s CEO Peter George said, “Our customers sign up for four years and they pay annually, but it’s a monthly subscription to make sure threats don’t get into schools, houses of worship, stadiums, all the places they shouldn’t get into.”

The scanners are operated by security guards while school staff performs any bag checks if needed.

George says Spartanburg District 6 was one of the first districts to use the scanners.

The scanners are also used in hospitals and event venues.

