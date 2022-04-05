The Period Project moves into first-ever home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in its seven-year history, The Period Project, formerly known as the Homeless Period Project, has a home. The nonprofit, which provides free menstrual products for women and girls who can’t afford them, recently moved into the Highlands Business Park at 355 Woodruff Rd. Prior to this, TPP operated out of three storage units on South Pleasantburg Drive.

“It’s so exciting,” Laurie Rovin, executive director of TPP, told FOX Carolina. “We can have people come in to drop off products. We can have period packing parties. We can ship out products. We have internet access.”

TPP has donated about 12,000,000 products since the nonprofit started in 2015. With 13 chapters in 5 states, the organization has continued to an increase in demand for menstrual products from schools, homeless shelters, and community groups that help low-income families. Corporate partnerships, production donations and various grants have helped to meet the need.

While the new headquarters has made it easier for TPP to keep track of operations and requests for help, it has allowed the nonprofit to operate more efficiently at packing up and shipping out menstrual products.

“We’re in tremendous need of product,” Rovin said. “It looks like we have a lot but it’s like food. Once you consume it, it’s gone.”

Rovin said the nonprofit is accepting financial donations through its website, The Period Project .

TPP is also working on issues that could make menstrual products more affordable in South Carolina. The organization is working to remove the sales tax.

“The price has gone up 30 percent in the last few weeks,” Rovin said. “If you can’t afford food, the funds to wash your clothes or gas for your car, can you afford menstrual health products and - on top of it - having to pay six percent more?”

Rovin said TPP is also trying to get the assistance through Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women. Infants and Children’s (WIC) to cover the cost of the products.

