Police arrest man accused of robbing at knife-point in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Monday night after he robbed multiple people at knifepoint in two separate incidents.

The department said just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a call saying a man had entered the business and robbed customers and employees while brandishing a knife. He then exited the store less than a minute later and drove off.

We’re told officers were called a short time later to a call for an attempted armed robbery of a man with a knife along Victoria Road. At that location, the suspect attempted to rob three victims outside of a business, but was unsuccessful. He fled the scene, but the victims and witnesses were able to provide a good description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Police said the description given by witnesses matched the suspect caught on surveillance footage in the first incident. The suspect, Zachary Adam McInnis was arrested on the following charges:

2 counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

3 counts of attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny

Driving with a revoked license

McInnis was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility for booking; he has a secured bond of $200,000. No victims were injured in either incident.

