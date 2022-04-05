Advertisement

Rutherfordton Police seek information on missing 14-year-old

Michael Lawrence
Michael Lawrence(Rutherfordton Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department is seeking information on the location of a missing 14-year-old.

Police described Michael Lawrence as six foot one and weighing 150 pounds with hazel eyes and curly dyed red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Rickey Gilbert with the police department at 828-289-0383 or 828-429-4108.

