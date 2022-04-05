Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers pretending to be Duke Energy reps

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office issued a scam alert on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve received reports of scammers pretending to be Duke Energy representatives.

According to Duke Energy, scammers may even call from a number that says “Duke Energy” on your caller ID. They will threaten to turn off power to your home within an hour unless they receive immediate payment.

Often, scammers ask for prepaid debit cards or wire transfers because they are difficult to track, deputies said. They may request personal information, claiming they will mail you a refund.

Duke Energy said you should not pay over the phone or call any number given to you by a scammer.

If you suspect a call may be a scam, hang up, call the police and contact Duke Energy directly at the phone number on your utility bill.

