Suspect charged with murder after allegedly hitting victim with metal pipe

Jacob Hill
Jacob Hill(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department announced that a suspect is facing murder charges after an altercation in March.

Officers said the suspect, 25-year-old Jacob Hill, got into a fight with the victim on March 13, 2022. According to officers, Hill grabbed a metal pipe during the struggle and hit the victim in the head.

The victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he died on March 30, 2022. Hill was originally charged with Attempted Murder, but the charge was upgraded after the victim’s death.

