Upstate shelters offering free adoptions amid ‘unusually large’ intake of dogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate shelters are offering free pet adoptions during a surge in animal intakes.

Greenville County Animal Care said Monday they have seen a “rapid increase” in the number of dogs in their care and expect the trend to continue.

“It’s unusually large for this time of year,” said director Shelly Simmons. “What we really need is our community to help us out.”

Greenville County Animal Care is extending its free pet adoptions to help find forever homes. They also need volunteer foster homes. Click here for more information.

Anderson County PAWS also posted on Tuesday that they are “dog-pacity.” They also are in urgent need of adopters and foster homes.

They are offering free adoptions for large dogs, cats and kittens. Puppy adoptions are $35. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.