Columbia to hold parade in celebration of Gamecocks national championship win

Gamecocks win the National Championship
Gamecocks win the National Championship(WHNS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann has announced that there will be a parade in honor of the Gamecocks’ national championship win.

The parade will take place on Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at the State House, according to a tweet from Rickenmann.

The parade will be streamed live on WIS. A live feed will be attached to this story shortly before it starts.

“I can’t wait to celebrate our national champions with y’all,” tweeted Rickenmann.

