Deputies searching for missing person last seen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for William B. Watkins, an Upstate man who went missing on April 1, 2022.

Deputies said Watkins was last seen leaving his home on Brown Avenue Ext. in Belton at around 11:00 a.m. He was heading to Gus’s Home Center in his 2008 White Dodge Magnum station wagon.

Deputies described Watkins as around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds.

According to deputies, Watkins has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery, is missing a tooth and wears an eye patch over his left eye. They added that he suffers from multiple sclerosis.

Anyone who sees Watkins is asked to call 864-260-4402 and reference case number 2022-04407.

