Fundraising still happening for Elizabeth’s Eden, an adaptive playground

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Teachers, faculty and staff at Beck International Academy are still raising money for Elizabeth’s Eden.

We’re told the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

“I get goosebumps just talking about it,” Becky Boyd said.

If you’d like to donate, there will be more events and ways to do so.

Previous Coverage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Students and staff at Beck Academy in Greenville County are going through this school year without one of their own.

13-year-old Elizabeth Greer passed away in June due to COVID-19.

It’s been a difficult few months for those who knew and loved Elizabeth.

“She just had the most magnetic personality, she was kind hearted, and funny and she loved to joke around and laugh,” said Kelly O’Hara, a Speech-Language Pathologist at Beck Academy.

Like many girls her age, Elizabeth loved food and singing.

But also was battling a variety of health conditions from Type 1 Diabetes to Stage 3 Kidney failure, skeletal dysplasia, retinal dystrophy, and more.

“She had days, she had moments where she would just sit. She would sit and just stare for three hours and I know she didn’t feel good but if somebody came around she instantly would get up and go over to make them smile,” said Elizabeth’s Mom Natasha Greer.

A student at Beck Academy for the last two years of her life, Elizabeth made a huge impact on her teachers and her teachers made a huge impact on her.

“They loved her with all their hearts, she loved them with all her heart,” explained Natasha.

Following Elizabeth’s death over the summer her family asked that instead of flowers, donations could be made to the Special Education department at the middle school.

“I went to our amazing principal and I was like okay I need help, let’s do something. And then she said well a few years ago she had thoughts of building an outdoor space for our kids, because Beck does have a large population we have 4 contained Special Ed classes, and that’s all. She just barely got it out of her mouth and I’m like let’s do it,” said Special Education Teacher Becky Boyd.

So the idea was born to create an outdoor space in Elizabeth’s memory, which they hope includes benches, a sensory area, playground equipment, and more.

Some of the teachers are starting to raise funds for that project and will hold their first fundraising event at Tipsy Taco on Woodruff Road from 5 - 8 p.m. on Nov. 30.

A place that is special to those teachers, because that is where they would go out on what Elizabeth called ‘dinner dates’ every other month together.

“She couldn’t go out for Mexican all the time so it was a huge deal and she would tell you what she would eat,” said Boyd.

“She could have a cheese quesadilla, she could have 12 tortilla chips with salsa, and rice and beans,” added O’Hara.

The dream outdoor space in Elizabeth’s memory is estimated to cost about $60,000.

“We are so happy to be doing this but it’s also really hard that we’re having to do this,” said O’Hara.

