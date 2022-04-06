Georgia Governor declares State of Emergency following Tuesday’s storms

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that he declared a State of Emergency after seeing the damage from Tuesday’s storms.

Kemp said the decision came after he toured impacted areas and viewed the damage reports on Wednesday.

(1/2): Marty, the girls, & I just finished touring Bryan Co. and joining local officials for a public update. The damage we’ve witnessed today is devastating, and all who were impacted will need their fellow Georgians to rally around them in prayer and support in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/PAQzeeYSP9 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 6, 2022

Unless Kemp renews the State of Emergency, it will expire on Friday, April 15, at 11:59 PM.

You can read the entire executive order here.

