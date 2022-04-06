Advertisement

Georgia Governor declares State of Emergency following Tuesday’s storms

Governor Brian Kemp visits one of the areas damaged by Tuesday's storm
Governor Brian Kemp visits one of the areas damaged by Tuesday's storm(Governor Brian Kemp)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that he declared a State of Emergency after seeing the damage from Tuesday’s storms.

Kemp said the decision came after he toured impacted areas and viewed the damage reports on Wednesday.

Unless Kemp renews the State of Emergency, it will expire on Friday, April 15, at 11:59 PM.

You can read the entire executive order here.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Zachary Hughes
Judge denies bond for Juilliard-trained pianist who claims to be innocent in murder case
Gamecocks win the National Championship
Columbia to hold parade in celebration of Gamecocks national championship win
A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an...
Greenville County man accused of distributing child porn
File image
Easter events in the Upstate, western NC