Greenville County man accused of distributing child porn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County man was arrested after officials say they found multiple child pornography files in his possession.

The Attorney General’s Office said Nils Ekberg III of Mauldin was arrested after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Ekberg also distributed child sexual abuse material, according to the AG’s office.

He is charged with 5 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 5 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.