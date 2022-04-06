Advertisement

Lawmakers hold moment of silent prayer for Upstate middle school shooting

The South Carolina House had a moment of silence on Wednesday to honor the victim and community after the deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lawmakers in the South Carolina House held a moment of silence on Wednesday for the deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting.

They honored 12-year-old Jamari Jackson, who was killed in the shooting, and the community coping with the impacts of the tragedy.

Representative Leola Robinson from Greenville County spoke.

“I stand before you because we still, as a body, have a charge to keep,” Rep. Robinson said. “We have a charge to keep regarding our children.”

Robinson said many of the activities and opportunities for children in low-income neighborhoods no longer exist. She said she hopes more funding will go toward these programs.

The House stood in a moment of silent prayer for all of those in the Tanglewood community.

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.

South Carolina House holds moment of silence after deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting.
Rep. Leola Robinson discusses Tanglewood Middle School shooting
