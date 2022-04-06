LIVE: Gamecocks being honored at South Carolina State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team received recognition from legislators Wednesday at the South Carolina State House.
WIS News 10 streamed it live as it happened.
.@GamecockWBB and @dawnstaley being honored today at the State House after winning their second national championship Sunday. Lots of FAMs and garnet among the lawmakers here in the House chamber! pic.twitter.com/V633kEvBbO— Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) April 6, 2022
Never seen so much excitement in the SC House chamber for a special guest 👀 pic.twitter.com/YBfUtft2di— Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) April 6, 2022
