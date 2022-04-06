Advertisement

LIVE: Gamecocks being honored at South Carolina State House

By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team received recognition from legislators Wednesday at the South Carolina State House.

WIS News 10 streamed it live as it happened.

RELATED COVERAGE:

‘The women’s team is such an inspiration:’ Fans welcome national champion Gamecocks home

Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Skip
Watch Tiger skip ball on No. 16 at Augusta National
From left: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are good friends, Masters competitors
Coach Staley offered remarks Monday after the team's championship win.
Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
Fans welcome Tar Heels back to campus following championship loss
Fans welcome Tar Heels back to campus following championship loss