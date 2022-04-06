LIVE: Gamecocks being honored at South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team received recognition from legislators Wednesday at the South Carolina State House.

WIS News 10 streamed it live as it happened.

RELATED COVERAGE:

‘The women’s team is such an inspiration:’ Fans welcome national champion Gamecocks home

Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia

.@GamecockWBB and @dawnstaley being honored today at the State House after winning their second national championship Sunday. Lots of FAMs and garnet among the lawmakers here in the House chamber! pic.twitter.com/V633kEvBbO — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) April 6, 2022

Never seen so much excitement in the SC House chamber for a special guest 👀 pic.twitter.com/YBfUtft2di — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.