Miss Liberty Belle helps veterans transition into workforce

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Serving those who have served us. That’s the mission of the 501CE, Miss Liberty Belle.

Crowds watch her sing at Upstate veterans’ events, however, her voice and mission carries beyond the mic. It directly impacts the lives of veterans.

Leslie Bouvier became Miss Liberty Belle years ago when someone asked her to sing as a World War II era singer.

“It just reminds veterans of that pin up thing. A pin up girl, I view it as a symbol of hope, it’s “Hey I’m going to get home.’”

That progressed to her singing at more large events and then eventually creating her own organization. Last year, Bouvier added services connecting veterans to the workforce. Bouvier analyzes the skills each veteran has and translates it to the working world. She offers services like resume coaching, mock interviews and works with a professional photographer once a month to create headshots for the veterans.

“My day job is recruiter for Waste Management, so one of the things that I noticed is a lot of veterans’ resumes being overlooked. and the biggest reason is they don’t know how to translate their military skills into civilian jobs.”

“I had a very stellar military career and going over it (resume) with Leslie, she said that’s awesome but we’re gonna have to tone that down a little bit and you’re gonna have to talk civilian for me. It was very eye opening,” Ross Alewine said.

After working with Bouvier, Alewine is now a business owner.

“It was through Leslie, her program and her introducing me to people that she works with that gave me one the courage to do it and to the knowledge to be able to execute it,” Alewine said.

Miss Liberty Belle has helped 70 veterans find full time jobs in one year. This on top of her full time job as a recruiter. When she’s helping with employment, she’ll sing for an event for veterans in hospice care. Bouvier also works with countless veteran’s organizations including Veteran One.

