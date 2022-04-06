Two injured, one dead after shooting at Upstate plant, deputies confirm

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are investigating a shooting at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson County.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 10:34 p.m. Two victims were transported to the hospital with injuries. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said one of the victims is in critical condition.

According to Sheriff Chad McBride, the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot before deputies were able to take them into custody. He added that no deputies fired their weapons during the incident.

McBride said there were 30 employees at the plant when the shooting began. All of them got away safely, except for the two injured. According to McBride, employees at a nearby business called Tipsy Tavern helped those escaping from the plant and called 911 once the shooting began. The Sheriff’s Office is currently working to take plant employees over to another location to be reunited with their families.

The Coroner’s Office, The Anderson Police Department, Highway Patrol, Anderson EMS and the Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

