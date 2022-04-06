Officers search for bank robbery suspect at Upstate Motel in Princeton

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers responded to the Royal Inn along Augusta Road in Princeton to search for a bank robbery suspect.

Officers said they executed the search warrant after receiving information that suggested that the suspect would be there. Officers searched the building but were unable to locate him inside.

PREVIOUSLY: Police release photo of suspected bank robber in Greenwood (foxcarolina.com)

Greenville County dispatch confirmed that the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office helped officers with this search.

Officers are continuing to search for the suspect connected to this case. We will update this story as more information is released.

