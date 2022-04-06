Police looking for bank robber in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on Highway 345 By-pass 72 just before 10 a.m.

We’re told officers don’t believe the suspect was armed at this point.

No injuries were reported.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuntuned we work to learn more.

