SC Comic-Con returns to the Upstate this weekend

The event returns to the Upstate this upcoming weekend
By Brookley Cromer and Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Comic-Con is returning to the Upstate this weekend

The event is happening on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

Misty Yates, who plans to attend the convention, told us she loves to dress up as out-of-this-world characters. “I’m an accountant by day, but this is how I get my creativity out,” Yates said. The convention is set to be filled with people dressed up as their favorite characters and heroes. Yates told us “just cosplaying, in general, it’s just a fun outlet.”

Tickets are 25$ for Saturday and 20$ for Sunday. Kids under 12 get in free.

