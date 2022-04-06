SCDOT and Greenville community members weigh in on latest plans to fix Woodruff Road congestion

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “In the past year, I have to say, I really saw no change other than more traffic.”

For neighbors like Jerry Henderson, who drive on Woodruff Road every day, it just seems to be getting worse.

“As soon as the light turns red, it seems like everyone just guns it, until it’s clogged up all the way back to the previous light,” he told FOX Carolina.

He’s talking about what he says are crowded intersections, overflowing side roads, and massive traffic jams every day.

“The light timing seems to be the weakest link out of everything,” Henderson said. “It tends to allow so much traffic to clog up, but then the light down the road...it’s still red.”

Issues like these are the reason SCDOT used Tuesday night to show off revised plans for the congestion relief project along this major thoroughfare.

“We had to change the realignment in that area,” explained SCDOT communications director Pete Poore.

Poore says the new SCDOT plan will include overall widening of Woodruff Road--up to 5 lanes in the busiest areas--as well as adjustments to traffic lights and signage. They’re also putting in new center medians.

“We want them to think about that in terms of how it could make your life better if you are driving down into that heavy shopping and retail area,” Poore said.

“The biggest problem is that people don’t leave intersections open, especially there as it comes out of Greenridge,” added Verdae area resident Richard O’neill.

Major developments near Carolina Point Parkway and Market Point Drive were specifically cited by SCDOT as reasons for these adjustments.

“I live at Cascades Verdae and we are affected by this,” O’neill explained.

He also says he’s worried about the timing of it all.

“The problem I see is that congestion is going to be just as bad by the time they complete this in ‘29 as it is now,” O’neill said. “It’s just moving traffic from one place to another.”

The official public comment period, where residents can weigh in online and in-person to give their input on what they’d like to see from SCDOT, goes until April 28th. The Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project doesn’t kick off until 2026. It’s scheduled to finish in 2029.

