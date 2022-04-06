Slater-Marietta neighbors hoping to bring back old high school

SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -When the doors closed at Slater-Marietta High School in 1973 it was supposed to be temporary. Now a county councilor and a group of neighbors want the current school board of trustees to make good on that promise.

Tuesday night Greenville County councilman Joe Dill proposed a resolution asking the board of trustees to consider reopening a high school in the Slater-Marietta area. Teens there, and further into northwestern Greenville County, have been getting bused to Travelers Rest High School for more than 50 years.

A group called the Slater-Marietta Community Association brought the idea to Dill as part of a bigger plan to grow the community.

The resolution said the population in continues to grow around Caesars Head, Cleveland, Marietta, River Falls, Slater and Travelers Rest, increasing the school enrollment 10% from 2010 to 2020.

During that same time, the population of Travelers Rest increased 70%.

The resolution proposes that opening a new high school could, “ease future overcrowding at Travelers Rest High School and to serve the increasing student population of Northwestern Greenville County.”

Dill said the resolution will have to go through committee and then a vote. We reached out to the Greenville County Schools District and a spokesperson said they are aware of the efforts to open a high school, but do not have a comment at this time.

