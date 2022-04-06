Solicitor: Upstate man sentenced for sexually abusing a child

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that an Upstate man was sentenced today for sexually abusing a child.

Barnette said 41-year-old Donald Pollock was recently found guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to Barnette, these crimes happened between 2017 and 2020 in Spartanburg County. The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the incidents once they were reported in April 2020. He added that the victim described the crimes during a forensic examination and testified during the trial.

Pollock was sentenced to fifteen years in prison and five years of probation. Barnette said Pollock will need to serve 85% of the sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. He will also need to add his name to the Sex Offender Registry.

