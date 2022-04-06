Advertisement

Southern Living names Greenville as south’s best city on the rise

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southern Living said Greenville’s emerging food scene makes it the south’s best city on the rise for 2022.

The magazine said the south is filled with local hidden treasure but Greenville sits at the top. There’s plenty of natural beauty with Falls Park and the mountains but the magazine said Greenville’s food scene makes it a must-stop-and-eat location.

With more than 100 downtown restaurants that serve locally inspired dishes, the magazine refers to Greenville as a “culinary goldmine”.

Other cities that made the list are Raleigh, NC at number two and Chattanooga, TN at number three.

