Woman arrested in Florida after boyfriend went missing in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was arrested after she was considered a person of interest in the disappearance of her boyfriend, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Devantae Griffin was reported missing by his mom on Wednesday, March 30. Deputies say Griffin was last seen leaving an address on Winsmith Ave., in Spartanburg shortly after midnight with his girlfriend Jessica Strachan on Tuesday, March 29.

Devantae Griffin (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

They spoke with Strachan on Thursday, March 31, but during the course of the investigation, it was determined that she was misleading in the information she provided and became a person of interest in his disappearance.

Deputies asked Strachan for a second interview, but she went to Florida without telling the investigators.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators conducted a search warrant at her house. Then an arrest warrant for obstruction of justice was issued for her on Friday, April 1.

Deputies say Strachan was arrested by the Miami Florida Police Department for the warrant issued in Spartanburg County.

If anyone has information regarding Griffin’s location, contact Investigator Megan Bennett at 864-266-4494.

