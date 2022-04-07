2 teens, 2 adults arrested, charged with multiple criminal acts in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two teens and two adults were arrested and charged with multiple criminal acts, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Old Gilberttown Road in reference to suspicious subjects in the area in the early morning on Monday, April 4.

Deputies spotted a Dodge truck driving without any lights on. The deputy then turned around and found the truck had flipped upside down in a ditch.

According to deputies, the truck had been stolen from a home on Old Gilberttown Road. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as 20-year-old Ethan Stone as well as a 16-year-old and 14-year-old.

Deputies said they learned earlier that night, Stone and the two teens were involved in another larceny of a motor vehicle on Sterling Street. They said that the victim heard two gunshots come from his vehicle as he was trying to stop the suspects. A gun was found in the truck during a search, according to deputies.

During the investigation, deputies linked the teens to cases dating back to February 21 that had been reported to Rutherfordton Police, Spindale Police, and the Sheriff’s Office. They also contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice.

In partnership with these agencies, cases were solved from Old Gilberttown Road, Whiteside Road, Old Ballpark Road, Hunting Drive, Railroad Avenue, Rutherford Regional Hospital, South Ridgecrest Avenue, Freeman Street, Maple Street, and Ellington Street.

Stone was charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of break/enter a motor vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, and assault with a deadly weapon. 19-year-old Abbigale Faith Buckner was charged with two counts of break/enter a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. Both are being held at the Detention Center.

The 16-year-old teen was charged with 27 counts of breaking/entering a motor vehicle, five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny, and two counts of injury to personal property.

The 14-year-old teen was charged with 22 counts of break/enter a motor vehicle, five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, 10 counts of misdemeanor larceny/felony larceny charges, and two counts of injury to personal property.

The teens are in secured custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Deputies say this also resulted in the recovery of three stolen guns.

