Breezy Friday ahead of mountain snow Friday night

Forecast for the next three days
Forecast for the next three days(Fox Carolina)
By Kendra Kent
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spotty showers and breezy conditions arrive Friday, ahead of a sunny and cooler weekend!

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s area-wide! Friday morning will feature increasing clouds, with spotty showers toward late day. Highs will stay in the 50s for much of the day with a stout northwest wind. Showers will turn to snow in the mountains, mainly in the high terrain locations. Expect snow near the TN line on Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny in the Upstate with highs in the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year! Snow will taper off in the mountains, with highs remaining in the 40s there.

Sunday brings sunshine area-wide with highs back to 57 in the mountains and mid 60s for the Upstate.

