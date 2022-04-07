Cleanup continues two weeks after tornadoes hit Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cleanup continues two weeks after two tornadoes touched down in Pickens County.

A home on Crystal Ln. is still unlivable after being hit by an EF-2 tornado.

Walking through, the homeowner, Allison Coleman, points out water damage after heavy winds ripped the roof from her home.

Most of the house is empty while they’re making repairs.

“We lost some things but nothing that can’t be replaced because we can’t replace our lives. The clothing can be replaced. The TVs can be replaced. The dishes that were in the cabinets can all be replaced so I don’t try to dwell on those things that we lost because they can all be replaced,” Coleman said.

Coleman said they’re still working on the roof and fixing the sheetrock which will take weeks to repair.

“I never would have thought we would have seen a tornado here,” Coleman said, But I don’t have a second thought about living back here. If this is where God wants us then this is where we’re going to be because he has a reason. We don’t know what it is but he had a reason and we survived.”

Coleman’s family is spending all of their free making repairs so they can move back in. She hopes to be back in the next month.

According to Pickens County Emergency Management, 21 homes were damaged during the storm. Two of those homes sustained major damage and one home was destroyed.

