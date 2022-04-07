Company says active shooter drills are necessary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the wake of a mass shooting at an Upstate manufacturing plant and a shooting inside a middle school back to back, one company explains the violence is hitting too close to home .

Proactive Response Group said just like churches, companies and schools practice for tornado drills, active shooter drills should be no different. The Anderson County Sheriff, Chad McBride, said the Anderson County plant under fire Tuesday night went through that training one year ago.

“That could have saved some lives. We’d like to think this that is probably the case,’ Sheriff McBride said.

Andy Sexton said he checks his phone every morning to read the news. Debriefing on mass shootings has now become part of the morning routine.

“I’ve grown to expect it across the country, and what really hurts us is that we keep seeing it closer to home for us,” Sexton said.

Sexton said for years, Proactive Response Group saw people taken a reactive and timid approach to active shooters. “We saw a gap there where the training was was very passive and you were just hoping that you didn’t encounter the bad guy.”

The training encourages the opposite. They discourage people from going after a gunman, however, if someone were to face on head on, there are some steps to take. They suggests using any item within arms reach to throw it at the gunman, that will buy some time.

“In order for you to survive, you have to fight, so getting your hands on the gun is going to give you a great chance,” Sexton said.

Sexton said don’t be a sitting duck and there’s power in numbers to fight against a gunman. “Getting training gives you the best option to make a decision when it comes to your survival,” Sexton said.

