Coroner called to deadly crash on Hwy 215 in Union County

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner’s Office said they have been called to a deadly crash on Highway 215 in Union Thursday morning.

Troopers with Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Buffalo West Springs Highway and Highway 215.

The coroner confirmed a fatality.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for more.

