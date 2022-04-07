Deputies investigate social media threat at Rutherford County school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a social media threat directed toward East Rutherford High School.

According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Schools, and other law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to identify the person who posted the threat and confirm it was a hoax.

They will continue the investigation of this incident to ensure the safety of all students and staff in the schools.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.