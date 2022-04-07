Advertisement

Deputies evacuate North Henderson High School after anonymous bomb threat

(WDBJ)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are responding to an anonymous call reporting a “bomb threat” at North Henderson High School Thursday morning.

Deputies said the call came in at 7:47 a.m. North Henderson and Apple Valley Middle Schools were immediately evacuated and all students and faculty are safe.

Members of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Team, SWAT, and Criminal Investigations Division are on scene clearing the school.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel takes a look at how local entrepreneurs are making the most of...
Greenville sees boom in moving & relocation businesses
Generic crime scene
Man in custody for double shooting, taken to hospital dies, police say
Downed power lines on Hwy 187 in Anderson.
Several trees, power lines down in Anderson County after storm, report says
Designs are nearly complete for a project that has been years, millions of dollars, and...
Palmetto Trail Expansion project making progress in Greenville County