Deputies evacuate North Henderson High School after anonymous bomb threat

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are responding to an anonymous call reporting a “bomb threat” at North Henderson High School Thursday morning.

Deputies said the call came in at 7:47 a.m. North Henderson and Apple Valley Middle Schools were immediately evacuated and all students and faculty are safe.

Members of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Team, SWAT, and Criminal Investigations Division are on scene clearing the school.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned.

