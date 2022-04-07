Earthquake reported in SC early Thursday morning
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in the Midlands of South Carolina.
Officials say the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred around 5:03 a.m. 4.5 miles east of Elgin, South Carolina. The quake had a depth of 2 kilometers
@USGS reports a 2.01 magnitude #earthquake centered East of Elgin, South Carolina. The earthquake occurred at this 5:03 a.m. (4-7-22).— SCEMD (@SCEMD) April 7, 2022
More info: #sctweets
