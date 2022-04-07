Earthquake reported in SC early Thursday morning

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in the Midlands of South Carolina.

Officials say the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred around 5:03 a.m. 4.5 miles east of Elgin, South Carolina. The quake had a depth of 2 kilometers

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.