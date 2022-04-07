Four men charged with murder in 21-year-old’s killing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said four people were arrested in connection with a young woman’s homicide.

Paris Janai Kennedy, 21, was shot and killed at Quail Point Apartments on Mar. 13.

Sheriff Chuck Wright identified the suspects as 19-year-old Zechariah Utecht, 21-year-old Tyrease Martinez, 20-year-old Napoleon Rhodes and 20-year-old Seven Keenon.

Left to right: Zechariah Utecht, Tyrease Martinez, Napoleon Rhodes, Sevon Keenon (Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

All four have been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Wright said investigators found 117 shell cases in the parking lot of the apartment complex after the shooting.

Utecht fled to Michigan after the shooting but has since been arrested, along with the other suspects. All are from the Upstate.

“We’re not going to stand for this kind of stuff,” Sheriff Wright said.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Investigators said more charges are likely.

