Greenville man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man was sentenced to 60 years on criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, and lewd act on a child charges, according to the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

According to the solicitor, 54-year-old Frederick Robert Chappell was convicted on Thursday, April 7, and sentenced to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to Solicitor Wilkins, the evidence presented at the trial established that between 2009 and 2010 Chappell sexually assaulted a minor multiple times over a two-year period.

Chappell used his connection with the family and gained her trust over a period of a couple of years before beginning his sexual assaults.

The victim’s mom learned about the assault and took the victim to the hospital, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation, according to the solicitor.

He was convicted of these acts in 2012, but it was returned on an appeal in 2019 before the re-trial this week, according to the solicitor.

